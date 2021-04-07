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Don’t fall in the trap of covid passports ( mirrored from Hugo talks)
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210 views • April 07, 2021
Hi in today’s video I share a video from Hugo talks about covid passports and falling into the trap they are placing before us to turn the world into a police state with 24 hour surveillance.Original video link here https://hugotalks.com/
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today.
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today.
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