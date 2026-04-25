Strawberries Moved Outdoors + New Cucumbers, Watermelon & Zucchini

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, April 25th. In the latter half of this week, I relocated my strawberries to the outdoor grow tent to provide them with a more natural environment for growth. The other plants are thriving well so far in early spring. I visited my local garden shop to purchase additional cucumbers and watermelon starts. And I also planted the zucchini that I had almost forgotten about. It’s been another busy yet rewarding week in the garden.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll