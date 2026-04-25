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Strawberries Moved Outdoors + New Cucumbers, Watermelon & Zucchini
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, April 25th. In the latter half of this week, I relocated my strawberries to the outdoor grow tent to provide them with a more natural environment for growth. The other plants are thriving well so far in early spring. I visited my local garden shop to purchase additional cucumbers and watermelon starts. And I also planted the zucchini that I had almost forgotten about. It’s been another busy yet rewarding week in the garden.


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to Kamakura

00:44Bamboo Grove is Exploding with Growth

01:07Moving Strawberries to Outdoor Tent

03:32Garden Plants are Thriving

07:20Pruning Pepper Plants

07:36First Herb Harvest

09:15Buying String Bean & Watermelon Starts

11:04Checking on Other Starts in Grow Tent

13:01Planting Zucchini Seeds

16:08Planting String Beans Out in the Garden

21:17Planting Watermelon Starts Outdoors

22:47Erecting a Net for the Watermelon Starts

24:51Re-capping the Work

27:46Scenes of Kamakura

28:37Mt. Fuji 富士山

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