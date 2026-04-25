Strawberries Moved Outdoors + New Cucumbers, Watermelon & Zucchini

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, April 25th. In the latter half of this week, I relocated my strawberries to the outdoor grow tent to provide them with a more natural environment for growth. The other plants are thriving well so far in early spring. I visited my local garden shop to purchase additional cucumbers and watermelon starts. And I also planted the zucchini that I had almost forgotten about. It’s been another busy yet rewarding week in the garden.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to Kamakura
00:44Bamboo Grove is Exploding with Growth
01:07Moving Strawberries to Outdoor Tent
03:32Garden Plants are Thriving
07:20Pruning Pepper Plants
07:36First Herb Harvest
09:15Buying String Bean & Watermelon Starts
11:04Checking on Other Starts in Grow Tent
13:01Planting Zucchini Seeds
16:08Planting String Beans Out in the Garden
21:17Planting Watermelon Starts Outdoors
22:47Erecting a Net for the Watermelon Starts
24:51Re-capping the Work
27:46Scenes of Kamakura
28:37Mt. Fuji 富士山