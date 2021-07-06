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ARRESED and Find 5k for drinking coffee without a mask in public
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110 views • July 06, 2021
Hayden Williams was walking to his car in Alice Springs on Friday when police ARRESTED and FINED him $5,056 for not wearing a mask while DRINKING a coffee
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