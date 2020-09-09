© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Goliath Channeled by Karl Mollison short
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • September 09, 2020
To see the rest of this video please go to https://www.getwisdom.com/goliath-channeled-by-karl-mollison-07may2019/
Goliath is described in the biblical Book of Samuel
as a Philistine giant defeated by the young David
in single combat.
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goliath
The story signified Saul's unfitness to rule, as
Saul himself should have fought for Israel.
The phrase "David and Goliath" has taken on a more
popular meaning, denoting an underdog situation, a
contest where a smaller, weaker opponent faces a
much bigger, stronger adversary.
Saul and the Israelites are facing the Philistines
in the Valley of Elah. Twice a day for 40 days,
morning and evening, Goliath, the champion of the
Philistines, comes out between the lines and
challenges the Israelites to send out a champion
of their own to decide the outcome in single combat,
but Saul is afraid.
David, bringing food for his elder brothers, hears
that Goliath has defied the armies of God and of
the reward from Saul to the one that defeats him,
and accepts the challenge. Saul reluctantly agrees
and offers his armor, which David declines, taking
only his staff, sling and five stones from a brook.
David and Goliath confront each other, Goliath
with his armor and javelin, David with his staff
and sling. "The Philistine cursed David by his gods",
but David replies: "This day the Lord will deliver
you into my hand, and I will strike you down; and
I will give the dead bodies of the host of the
Philistines this day to the birds of the air and
to the wild beasts of the earth; that all the earth
may know that there is a God in Israel, and that
all this assembly may know that God saves not with
sword and spear; for the battle is God's, and he
will give you into our hand."
David hurls a stone from his sling and hits Goliath
in the center of his forehead, Goliath falls on his
face to the ground, and David cuts off his head. The
Philistines flee and are pursued by the Israelites
"as far as Gath and the gates of Ekron". David puts
the armor of Goliath in his own tent and takes the
head to Jerusalem, and Saul sends Abner to bring the
boy to him. The king asks whose son he is, and David
answers, "I am the son of your servant Jesse the
Bethlehemite."
Some have speculated that Goliath was a victim of
gigantism called acromegaly which is the most common
form of gigantism - caused by benign tumor on the
pituitary gland.
Andre the Giant of current day wrestling fame had it
among almost all of the really tall people recorded
in history.
Is that what we are going to learn?
Goliath is described in the biblical Book of Samuel
as a Philistine giant defeated by the young David
in single combat.
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goliath
The story signified Saul's unfitness to rule, as
Saul himself should have fought for Israel.
The phrase "David and Goliath" has taken on a more
popular meaning, denoting an underdog situation, a
contest where a smaller, weaker opponent faces a
much bigger, stronger adversary.
Saul and the Israelites are facing the Philistines
in the Valley of Elah. Twice a day for 40 days,
morning and evening, Goliath, the champion of the
Philistines, comes out between the lines and
challenges the Israelites to send out a champion
of their own to decide the outcome in single combat,
but Saul is afraid.
David, bringing food for his elder brothers, hears
that Goliath has defied the armies of God and of
the reward from Saul to the one that defeats him,
and accepts the challenge. Saul reluctantly agrees
and offers his armor, which David declines, taking
only his staff, sling and five stones from a brook.
David and Goliath confront each other, Goliath
with his armor and javelin, David with his staff
and sling. "The Philistine cursed David by his gods",
but David replies: "This day the Lord will deliver
you into my hand, and I will strike you down; and
I will give the dead bodies of the host of the
Philistines this day to the birds of the air and
to the wild beasts of the earth; that all the earth
may know that there is a God in Israel, and that
all this assembly may know that God saves not with
sword and spear; for the battle is God's, and he
will give you into our hand."
David hurls a stone from his sling and hits Goliath
in the center of his forehead, Goliath falls on his
face to the ground, and David cuts off his head. The
Philistines flee and are pursued by the Israelites
"as far as Gath and the gates of Ekron". David puts
the armor of Goliath in his own tent and takes the
head to Jerusalem, and Saul sends Abner to bring the
boy to him. The king asks whose son he is, and David
answers, "I am the son of your servant Jesse the
Bethlehemite."
Some have speculated that Goliath was a victim of
gigantism called acromegaly which is the most common
form of gigantism - caused by benign tumor on the
pituitary gland.
Andre the Giant of current day wrestling fame had it
among almost all of the really tall people recorded
in history.
Is that what we are going to learn?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.