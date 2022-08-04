Election Day Voters OVERWHELM the Machines and Bring Kari Lake the Victory in Arizona

Mike Lindell: "The same day voting, 70/30. These are the real votes rolling in, everybody. All these America first candidates from Mark Fincham on down, they all just completely overwhelmed their opponents."

"They tried, Steve, [to steal it from Kari], and they're still going to try, but what we have to do this fall, everybody, is to just overwhelm the machines, whatever ones we can't get rid of."

Support Mike's efforts to get rid of the machines by shopping at https://mypillow.com or https://mystore.com



