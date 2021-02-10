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Soviet defector Dr Igor Sheppers says Covid-19 a Soviet plot, USSR never collapsed
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81 views • February 10, 2021
active measures KGB - Commie China ,Bolshevik Putins Russia
Loveland,CO oct 10th ==Dr. Igor Shepherd, who was recently fired by the state of Wyoming for blowing the whistle.
See MSM article: Wyoming health official leading the state's COVID response said the 'so-called pandemic' is a 'plot by Russia and China to spread communism and hurt America'
Loveland,CO oct 10th ==Dr. Igor Shepherd, who was recently fired by the state of Wyoming for blowing the whistle.
See MSM article: Wyoming health official leading the state's COVID response said the 'so-called pandemic' is a 'plot by Russia and China to spread communism and hurt America'
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