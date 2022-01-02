Aquarius: The Satanic 'New Age' Movement of Evil (Original Classic) [01.01.2022]

Note: So What is the 'New Age' Movement ? I made some personal opinions in the link below... It is: Yoga, Chakra, Meditation, Third Eye Mindfullness, Spiritualism, Numerology, Karma Or Reincarnation, 'Channeling' Spirits, 'Ascending' to Godhood, 'Aliens', Tarot cards. Astrology and Astrological cycles and the Age of Aquarius, Healing, Theology, Cosmogony and Cosmology, Cryptocurrency like Bitcoin and Blockchain (One World Order = One World Currency) The New Age is essentially about the search for spiritual and philosophical perspectives that will help transform humanity.100% Proof The 'New Age' Movement Is Satanic! [Aug 10th, 2021]--This video examines the history of the New World Order and demonstrates that it is New Age oriented, as predicted in the Bible centuries ago.The Zeitgeist films and movement are exposed and shown to have ties to the New Age, Theosophy, Freemasonry and the New World Order movements.Along with exposing Benjamin Creme, Maitreya, and the utopian New Age coadjutors who have infiltrated the truth-movement.All credit for this video goes to Keith Thompson and Eric Brame.1,636 views Jan 1, 2022Christian Video Vault9.22K subscribers