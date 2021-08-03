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Gov't Censors, EU & Australian Protests, BlackRock, Black Markets & More: Last Week Today for August 2nd 2021
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21 views • August 03, 2021
Protests continue across the EU and Australia as Berlin bans protests and Australia calls out the military. BlackRock is buying up our neighborhoods and black markets are the wave of the future.
For more and the show notes, check out the August 2nd Freedom Forum News post, "Gov't Censors, EU & Australian Protests, BlackRock, Black Markets & More: Last Week Today for August 2nd 2021" at https://www.freedomforumcanada.com/last_week_today_for_august_2nd_2021
For more and the show notes, check out the August 2nd Freedom Forum News post, "Gov't Censors, EU & Australian Protests, BlackRock, Black Markets & More: Last Week Today for August 2nd 2021" at https://www.freedomforumcanada.com/last_week_today_for_august_2nd_2021
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