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He looks like he was attacked. https://home.frankspeech.com/tv/video/mike-lindell-and-his-cyber-symposium-attacked
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250 views • August 12, 2021
He looks like he was attacked. I really hope they show the pcap data as this is what the whole symposium is about. To date we have had all but the pcap data..this is not a great sign.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/breaking-exclusive-mike-lindell-reveals-details-attack-3-men-lobby-sioux-falls-hotel/
https://home.frankspeech.com/tv/video/mike-lindell-and-his-cyber-symposium-attacked
God is in control
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/breaking-exclusive-mike-lindell-reveals-details-attack-3-men-lobby-sioux-falls-hotel/
https://home.frankspeech.com/tv/video/mike-lindell-and-his-cyber-symposium-attacked
God is in control
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