do-it-yourself healthcare Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/13/23

Monologue





Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing "do-it-yourself" healthcare. Citing several common health challenges and tests that can be done safely at home. Stating that this can help people stay out of the healthcare system. Contending that medical mistakes are now the third leading cause of death in the U.S.

Pearls of Wisdom





Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article about a Japanese woman who felt bloated for the last three years. A CT scan revealed that she had two surgical sponges in her abdomen. She had a cesarean section six years earlier. The article states that a dozen sponges and surgical instruments are left in bodies every day. Resulting in around 4500 to 6000 cases per year.

Callers





David is experiencing peripheral neuropathies in his hands and feet.





Darius has questions regarding the business opportunity available with Youngevity.





Mark's doctor has prescribed a diurectic drug to control his high blood pressure but he doesn't want to take the drugs.





Marlene has a swollen gland in her arm.