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https://gnews.org/post/pdb4101
06/08/2022 CNBC News: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the Biden administration is considering lifting some of the tariffs on Chinese goods that had been imposed by former President Trump and expects it to happen in the coming weeks.