UNACCEPTABLE NEWS: RELEASE THE CRICKETS! Liberals Ready for You to Eat Bugs! - Wed, July 5, 2023
THE FRONTLINE TV NEWSFLASH
The Liberals get more serious about you eating bugs. It's not a conspiracy theory! Pierre Poilievre is on tour across Canada, talking common sense to the common man. A Powerful speech by Pastor Artur's son, Nathan Pawlowski at the EU. Plus much more. Thanks for watching!

