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EMERGENCY INFOWARS CORONAVIRUS NEWS BRIEFING - SATURDAY APRIL 4 2020
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110 views • April 05, 2020
Uploaded on April 4 2020
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones Presents this Saturday afternoon emergency broadcast with vital coronavirus updates.
(InfowarsFan's added comment): "Last thing we need on top of it all is an E.M.P. strike knocking out electrical power for months or even years. Even modern vehicles would stop working."
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones Presents this Saturday afternoon emergency broadcast with vital coronavirus updates.
(InfowarsFan's added comment): "Last thing we need on top of it all is an E.M.P. strike knocking out electrical power for months or even years. Even modern vehicles would stop working."
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