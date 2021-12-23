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CDC admits vaxxed parents killing unvaxxed kids! The danger is real
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553 views • December 23, 2021
CDC admits vaxxed parents killing unvaxxed kids! The danger is real
Satanic globalist parasites are counting on stupid, ignorant, brainwashed parents to help them kill a billion or more children. It looks like they are going to get what they wanted...
:Karen Kingston is here with us again. She says there is new evidence that vaccinated parents are increasing the mortality risk for their unvaccinated children. There’s also evidence, she says, of an absurdly high false-positive rate for COVID on the PCR tests that virtually everyone is using to check for COVID-19.
Karen Kingston joined us to discuss these two stories.”
source:
StewPeters.tv
Satanic globalist parasites are counting on stupid, ignorant, brainwashed parents to help them kill a billion or more children. It looks like they are going to get what they wanted...
:Karen Kingston is here with us again. She says there is new evidence that vaccinated parents are increasing the mortality risk for their unvaccinated children. There’s also evidence, she says, of an absurdly high false-positive rate for COVID on the PCR tests that virtually everyone is using to check for COVID-19.
Karen Kingston joined us to discuss these two stories.”
source:
StewPeters.tv
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