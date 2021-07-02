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Many People are Walking Again AFTER the Health Care System Failed Them
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20 views • July 02, 2021
See people who sent home from the hospitals and told they will never walk again and "get used to your new life" Most people can walk again if given the chance to try. You can see people here who had not walked in 5, 10, 20+ years since their injury, are now walking again.
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