Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Johnson: Media Is Complicit In False Narrative Of CIA Covid Coverup
Published 13 hours ago

In an exclusive interview, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson says that Americans should be highly concerned about a government being opaque and dishonest. This in light of reports of bribes of CIA analysts to change their stories about the origins of Covid. One America's John Hines has more.


current eventsnewspolitics

