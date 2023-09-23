Johnson: Media Is Complicit In False Narrative Of CIA Covid Coverup

In an exclusive interview, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson says that Americans should be highly concerned about a government being opaque and dishonest. This in light of reports of bribes of CIA analysts to change their stories about the origins of Covid. One America's John Hines has more.



