Something Serious Is Going Down┃There Are Signs Of a Future Strategic Offensive Of The Russian Army
Published 16 hours ago

Today, the head of the press center of the group under the designation 'West', Colonel of the Russian Army Sergei Zybinsky, said that the successful offensive of Russian troops in Kupyansk direction continues. According to him, the Russian army managed to capture 5 strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Sergei Zybinsky also noted the heavy losses of the enemy.

