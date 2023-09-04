Something Serious Is Going Down┃There Are Signs Of a Future Strategic Offensive Of The Russian Army

Today, the head of the press center of the group under the designation 'West', Colonel of the Russian Army Sergei Zybinsky, said that the successful offensive of Russian troops in Kupyansk direction continues. According to him, the Russian army managed to capture 5 strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Sergei Zybinsky also noted the heavy losses of the enemy.

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN