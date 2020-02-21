2020 Dems Crash and BURN During Nevada Debate

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Ryan Saavedra from The Daily Wire reports, Billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg ripped socialist Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to pieces on Wednesday night during NBC’s presidential debate, saying that Sanders has no shot of beating Trump.
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