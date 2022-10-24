Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Lara Logan Responds to Newsmax After They Banned Her From the Network
452 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published a month ago |

(Oct 24, 2022) Newsmax banned Lara Logan last week after she called out the corrupt Biden regime for the human trafficking crisis it created at our southern border. Lara Logan issues her response to fellow journalist Emerald Robinson, host of 'The Absolute Truth'.


The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: https://banned.video/watch?id=6356b94ce59f71240422be88
Keywords
current eventspoliticsamericahuman traffickingpedophiliaborder crisisgenocidespiritual warfarechild traffickingcpschild protective servicesbloodlara logananthony faucinewsmaxemerald robinson

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket