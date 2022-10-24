Lara Logan Responds to Newsmax After They Banned Her From the Network

(Oct 24, 2022) Newsmax banned Lara Logan last week after she called out the corrupt Biden regime for the human trafficking crisis it created at our southern border. Lara Logan issues her response to fellow journalist Emerald Robinson, host of 'The Absolute Truth'.
