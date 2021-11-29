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** OMICRON: THE NEXT GLOBALIST PSYCHOLOGICAL BIO ATTACK ** - A New Dark Age is upon the World driven by the Mystery Babylon Religion – InfoWars/Jones/Adams – 28/Nov/2021
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273 views • November 29, 2021
- Lets face the facts: Much of what passes for Humanity now has been reduced to Frightened Children in Adult Bodies who have given up their right to life, liberty and freedom willingly. They are now the armies of zombies ready to do their Master's bidding. A New Dark Age is upon the World driven by the Mystery Babylon Religion.
** Covid Is Not Deadly - The Vaccine/Bioweapon Variants Are
- Alex Jones predicted that the coronavirus is not deadly, but that it is just the opening act of a whole new family of viruses used to lock us down and depopulate.
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=61a3efc5ac365c6d6de9159b
** Saturday Emergency Broadcast: Omicron Variant Signals Next Phase In Globalist Bio Attack
** Ten Omicron ‘Variant’ Predictions For 2022 and Beyond: Globalist Authoritarian Playbook Revealed
- Natural News, Mike Adams – 28/Nov/2021
- Article & Video: https://infowarsarmy.com/posts/ten-omicron-variant-predictions-for-2022-and-beyond-globalist-authoritarian-playbook-revealed/
-- Aggressive new vaccine mandates, more mail-in voting, and criminalization of dissent is coming.
The Omicron “variant” media hysteria is pure fiction. It’s nothing but a 1984-style Orwellian psychological terrorism operation that has been engineered to keep the populations of the world enslaved and obedient while terrorist governments carry out their global depopulation / genocide programs.
The evil genius of this narrative is that it requires no evidence whatsoever. Since no one can actually see a “variant” — and since no isolated omicron viral samples exist anywhere in the world for lab test confirmations — a coordinated mass media hysteria campaign simply implants human consciousness with the illusion of omicron, accompanied by extreme fear.
To date, no one in America has even been diagnosed with the variant, and no one has died from it anywhere on the planet. Yet thanks to mass media journo-terrorism, half of America is now freaking out over something that likely doesn’t exist at all. “Omicron” is almost certainly a coordinated fabrication.
Alex Jones breaks down how Covid-19 is an artificially-created bioweapon designed to be rolled out in stages against humanity, ending in societal collapse and 90% depopulation.
Yet out of nowhere, the media has managed to program the population to lose their minds upon mention of the word, “mutations.” Although random mutations in genetic material take place literally millions of times each day in every human being’s own body, suddenly “mutations” are the scariest thing imaginable, according to the hyperventilating media. (Which is why I call omicron a “scariant,” not a variant.)
Over the last two years, globalists have confirmed that FEAR, not “science,” is their ultimate mechanism of control over humanity
Remember when we were all told in 2020 that if just 60 – 70% of the country agreed to take two shots, everything would return to normal and covid would be over? It was all a calculated lie from the start.
The lie promised freedom if people would just comply, but what it delivered was tyranny and fear… along with never-ending obedience to government-coerced vaccine compliance.
What 2020 and 2021 have now exhaustively proven to the globalists is that fear is their ultimate weapon against humanity. Through the use of coordinated fear, they can convince about half the population of the world to be injected with deadly spike protein gene therapy shots that will kill them over time. Conveniently, all those deaths can be blamed on something else — like cancer — thereby avoiding any blame being focused on the vaccines.
Why is there already a 29X increase in stillborn babies, by the way? As Steve Kirsch writes at Substack.com:
There is a 29X increase in the rate of stillborn babies in Waterloo, Ontario that started after vaccination program rolled out. All the mothers of the stillborn babies were vaccinated…
Yes, this is a big deal. But nobody is listening. Cardiac risk could go up 1,000X after vaccination and it wouldn’t matter. Nobody is listening.
As psychologists know very well, when fear is combined with sensory overload (i.e. too much news, too many voices, conflicting reports, etc.), people naturally default to anything that resembles authority. Their rational mind is completely shut down, and they can no longer engage in critical thinking. Once they are sufficiently pounded into relentless fear, the governments of the world herd them into vaccination centers for their obedient depopulation shots. With a page ripped right out of the Stanford prison experiment, they also transform obedient vax recipients into societal “prison guards” / enforcers who demand that everyone else be injected with the same concoction… or else.
This is why so many vaxxed people have turned into raging lunatics who try to force their death shots on everyone around them. (And just maybe, the vaccine prions are eating their brains, too, causing aggressive personality changes…)
-- Cont’d --
** Covid Is Not Deadly - The Vaccine/Bioweapon Variants Are
- Alex Jones predicted that the coronavirus is not deadly, but that it is just the opening act of a whole new family of viruses used to lock us down and depopulate.
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=61a3efc5ac365c6d6de9159b
** Saturday Emergency Broadcast: Omicron Variant Signals Next Phase In Globalist Bio Attack
** Ten Omicron ‘Variant’ Predictions For 2022 and Beyond: Globalist Authoritarian Playbook Revealed
- Natural News, Mike Adams – 28/Nov/2021
- Article & Video: https://infowarsarmy.com/posts/ten-omicron-variant-predictions-for-2022-and-beyond-globalist-authoritarian-playbook-revealed/
-- Aggressive new vaccine mandates, more mail-in voting, and criminalization of dissent is coming.
The Omicron “variant” media hysteria is pure fiction. It’s nothing but a 1984-style Orwellian psychological terrorism operation that has been engineered to keep the populations of the world enslaved and obedient while terrorist governments carry out their global depopulation / genocide programs.
The evil genius of this narrative is that it requires no evidence whatsoever. Since no one can actually see a “variant” — and since no isolated omicron viral samples exist anywhere in the world for lab test confirmations — a coordinated mass media hysteria campaign simply implants human consciousness with the illusion of omicron, accompanied by extreme fear.
To date, no one in America has even been diagnosed with the variant, and no one has died from it anywhere on the planet. Yet thanks to mass media journo-terrorism, half of America is now freaking out over something that likely doesn’t exist at all. “Omicron” is almost certainly a coordinated fabrication.
Alex Jones breaks down how Covid-19 is an artificially-created bioweapon designed to be rolled out in stages against humanity, ending in societal collapse and 90% depopulation.
Yet out of nowhere, the media has managed to program the population to lose their minds upon mention of the word, “mutations.” Although random mutations in genetic material take place literally millions of times each day in every human being’s own body, suddenly “mutations” are the scariest thing imaginable, according to the hyperventilating media. (Which is why I call omicron a “scariant,” not a variant.)
Over the last two years, globalists have confirmed that FEAR, not “science,” is their ultimate mechanism of control over humanity
Remember when we were all told in 2020 that if just 60 – 70% of the country agreed to take two shots, everything would return to normal and covid would be over? It was all a calculated lie from the start.
The lie promised freedom if people would just comply, but what it delivered was tyranny and fear… along with never-ending obedience to government-coerced vaccine compliance.
What 2020 and 2021 have now exhaustively proven to the globalists is that fear is their ultimate weapon against humanity. Through the use of coordinated fear, they can convince about half the population of the world to be injected with deadly spike protein gene therapy shots that will kill them over time. Conveniently, all those deaths can be blamed on something else — like cancer — thereby avoiding any blame being focused on the vaccines.
Why is there already a 29X increase in stillborn babies, by the way? As Steve Kirsch writes at Substack.com:
There is a 29X increase in the rate of stillborn babies in Waterloo, Ontario that started after vaccination program rolled out. All the mothers of the stillborn babies were vaccinated…
Yes, this is a big deal. But nobody is listening. Cardiac risk could go up 1,000X after vaccination and it wouldn’t matter. Nobody is listening.
As psychologists know very well, when fear is combined with sensory overload (i.e. too much news, too many voices, conflicting reports, etc.), people naturally default to anything that resembles authority. Their rational mind is completely shut down, and they can no longer engage in critical thinking. Once they are sufficiently pounded into relentless fear, the governments of the world herd them into vaccination centers for their obedient depopulation shots. With a page ripped right out of the Stanford prison experiment, they also transform obedient vax recipients into societal “prison guards” / enforcers who demand that everyone else be injected with the same concoction… or else.
This is why so many vaxxed people have turned into raging lunatics who try to force their death shots on everyone around them. (And just maybe, the vaccine prions are eating their brains, too, causing aggressive personality changes…)
-- Cont’d --
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