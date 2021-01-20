BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Red Dawn: Bolshevik Biden's Communist Military State is Being Implemented Across the Former US
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10276 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
93 views • January 20, 2021
What we are seeing in DC and many other states in the former US isn’t just about inauguration security enacted by false flags of the FBI and CIA. What we are seeing is an international Communist take over, and the next phase of “the Great Reset”. This heightened security is not going away. The excuse that will be used in the coming days, weeks, and months will be Covid enforced vaccinations and to implement a security force to police digital passports, and other dystopian scenarios our world is falling into. This militarization made up of personnel who doesn’t care about America will be the front for the new domestic war on terror, which is to fight against pro-Americans, and particularly targeting Whites.

Source : https://www.thebinarydissident.com/red-dawn-bolshevik-bidens-communist-military-state-is-being-implemented-across-the-former-us/

The Binary Dissident shop: https://teespring.com/stores/the-binary-dissident
Keywords
communismnew world ordercovid-1984the great reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel&#8217;s Veto Dooms Gaza&#8217;s &#8220;Stabilization&#8221;

The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel’s Veto Dooms Gaza’s “Stabilization”

Garrison Vance
JD Vance Says U.S. Has &#8220;Decisively Won&#8221; Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

JD Vance Says U.S. Has “Decisively Won” Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

Garrison Vance
Trump Approval Rating Falls to Record Low; Republican Candidates Adjust Midterm Campaigns

Trump Approval Rating Falls to Record Low; Republican Candidates Adjust Midterm Campaigns

Douglas Harrington
State Department Says Over 300,000 Visas Revoked During Trump&#8217;s Second Term

State Department Says Over 300,000 Visas Revoked During Trump’s Second Term

Douglas Harrington
Social Security Administration Updates 42 Million Records in Largest Database Cleanup in Agency History

Social Security Administration Updates 42 Million Records in Largest Database Cleanup in Agency History

Douglas Harrington
Trump Rally Scrapped as GOP Candidates Weigh Being Seen With Him, Report Says

Trump Rally Scrapped as GOP Candidates Weigh Being Seen With Him, Report Says

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy