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Bombshells on Day 2 of Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium - Here's the Breakdown
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480 views • August 12, 2021
Forensic images of voting machines obtained and displayed at the Cyber Symposium. This evidence shows Logs from the voting machine were erased. Possible Illegal updates and internet access as well, but more time is needed to examine the data.
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DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Follow me on Gab @TheBenArmstrongShow on Gettr@BenArmstrong, and Parler@BenArmstrong
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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