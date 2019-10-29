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Apple’s Secret iPhone Launch Team: The Event That Began It All
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6 views • October 29, 2019
As Tim Cook and Apple launch the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X, the story of Steve Jobs’ original vision is told through exclusive interviews with former Apple executives Scott Forstall, Tony Fadell and Greg Christie. Together they made up the secret Project Purple team and created one of the best-selling products ever.
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