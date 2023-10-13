Create New Account
Hamas Warns of Imminent Global Attack Tomorrow, I.E. TODAY, Friday 13, 2023
As our newsrooms flicker with the echoes of alarms, an unsettling agenda unfurls across our world. In a carefully worded, fire-stoking declaration, Hamas has ordained this Friday as a day of 'General Mobilization' for operations ominously labeled as "Al-Aqsa Flood". This isn't merely a localized call. It’s a summoning to Palestinians, Arabs, Muslims, and proclaimed advocates of freedom across the global stage to pour into the streets, coalesce at every juncture leading to Jerusalem, and bring forth a wave of united resistance.

Keywords
iranusisraelukpalestineww3iraqhamasgog and magogglobalist ww3 scriptglobal jihadkhaled mashal

