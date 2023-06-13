Roe Canada The Film with Kevin Dunn and Josie Luetke

Canada remains one of the only Western nations that allow legal abortions right up to birth for no medical reason and at taxpayer expense.





In the late ‘80s, the law that existed at the time was struck down by the Supreme Court. The Court tasked Parliament to bring forward a new law to fill the void left. As of today, no law has successfully been made.





In the absence of a law, nothing is criminal — even the formation of a fully formed child who is able to survive outside its mother’s body.





Some say the debate is over, while others say it really never resolved. In the meantime, many Canadians are actively engaged in the pro-life movement in one way or another.





This topic has come back to the forefront repeatedly, and recently most notably through the overturning of Roe vs Wade in the US, which sent shockwaves throughout the world — Canada included.





A small group of filmmakers seeking to capture the story and the impact it is having on Canada, have produced a documentary for Canadian audiences. It is called Roe Canada.





Producers Kevin Dunn of Dunn Media, and Josie Luetke are here with us today to share the progress of the project, the reaction and what they hope to accomplish through it.





Thanks for joining us.





____________________________





Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate





____________________________





If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:

https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join





ALSO, FIND US AT:





Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/





Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene





#faytene #Canada #film #documentary #abortion #law #morgentaler #roe #wade #dunnmedia #roecanada