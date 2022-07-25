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My shedding experience
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1061 views • July 25, 2022
This should've been the 5th video but the 4th never completely uploaded. Not sure why.
I had about a 7 day setback but I am back on track.
Hope you are all doing well & thanks for watching. Tha ks even more to those who have shared their knowledge w me. I appreciate you very much.
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