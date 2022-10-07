Establishment is allowing Ukraine to escalate to war

Poland is in discussion with the United States to add nuclear warheads. Russia claims it’s not bluffing for nuclear war. Is the establishment in Washington DC allowing this to become World War 3?





To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_F&R_31_100722





Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/





Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_F&R_31_100722





Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews





Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten