Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Establishment is allowing Ukraine to escalate to war
58 views
channel image
LifeSiteNews
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Poland is in discussion with the United States to add nuclear warheads. Russia claims it’s not bluffing for nuclear war. Is the establishment in Washington DC allowing this to become World War 3?


To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_F&R_31_100722


Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/


Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_F&R_31_100722


Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews


Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

Keywords
russiavaticanlgbtpope

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket