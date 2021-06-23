BGMCTV CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY DENOMINATIONS 003

THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY

Comparison of Christian Denominations



How Many Christians Denominations In the World Today?

According to the Center for the Study of Global Christianity (CSGC) at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, there are approximately 41,000 Christian denominations and organizations in the world today. This statistic takes into consideration cultural distinctions between denominations in different countries, so there is an overlapping of many denominations.



Key verses and questions:

Question: Does that denomination keep the same Shabbat/Sabbath as YESHUA?

Same holy days?

How many books in your bible?

How is sin defined, by what authority?

How does one gain eternity?

Protestant Christian denominations differ in what they use for the basis of their doctrines and beliefs. The biggest split is between Catholicism and the denominations that have roots in the Protestant Reformation. Anglican/Episcopal: The Scriptures and the Gospels, and church fathers. Assembly of God: The Bible only. Baptist: The Bible only. Lutheran: The Bible only. Methodist: The Bible only. Presbyterian: The Bible and the Confession of Faith. Roman Catholic: The Bible,

church fathers, popes, and bishops.



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