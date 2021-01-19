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CNN calls to censor, cancel Newsmax | REACTION
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852 views • January 19, 2021
After a CNN segment labelled this 'the Newsmax problem' and called for the network to be de-platformed through both cable providers and online, Newsmax TV's panel reacts. - via National Report with Shaun Kraisman and Emma Rechenberg, weekdays at 9AM ET on Newsmax TV
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