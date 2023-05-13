Why Experts Are Suddenly Freaking OUT About AI Tristan Harris The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 185

Glenn Beck





To his surprise, Glenn has found that many artificial intelligence experts would rather play politics than warn the world about what’s coming. AI is this generation’s atom bomb, but experts like Google alumnus Geoffrey Hinton have refused to speak with Glenn. But in this episode, Glenn speaks with one of the few who will. As the co-founder and executive director of the Center for Humane Technology, Tristan Harris has devoted himself to warning us about the dangers of AI. The Atlantic described him as “the closest thing Silicon Valley has to a conscience,” and his Netflix Original docuseries, “The Social Dilemma,” documents the devastating power of social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. But AI, he predicts, will be even more disruptive. Tristan tells Glenn about what the future of AI can easily look like if it isn’t reined in now: more Chinese infiltration, a rise in teenage suicide, and a creepy Big Tech race toward AI intimacy with humans. But is government regulation the best solution? As Tristan points out, this question needs to be answered right now by ALL of us. More and more often, artificial intelligences are developing minds of their own — with frighteningly god-like intelligence and power. Tristan describes this as “summoning the demon,” asking Glenn why we should let five people in Silicon Valley decide for the rest of humanity. If we’re not careful, Tristan tells Glenn, this could be the final test of our species.





