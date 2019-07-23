3 Ways to Improve Your Eyesight Fast at Home

How to improve your eyesight fast? In case you spend tons of time looking at your smartphone, tablet, computer, or TV screen, you aren’t doing your eyes any good, you’re seriously damaging them. If we are being completely blunt, your eyes strain too much, they get tired too quickly, and your eyesight drops.



Poor eyesight, in turn, creates a whole bunch of different problems, from choosing eyeglasses and contact lenses to saving money for an expensive surgery. It’s really important to care about your vision using some natural ways to improve it. In this video, you'll get to know about some of them.

If you include in your diet onions, garlic, and caper, you will enrich your diet with lecithin, sulfur, and cysteine. This will prevent the lenses of your eyes from getting cataracts. Omega-3 fatty acids (in the amount of 1,000 mg per day) will help you to avoid dry eyes and macular degeneration. That's why mackerel, herring, tuna, salmon, walnuts, and flaxseeds should be frequent ingredients in your diet. If you can't get any seafood, buying fish oil supplements will be a good alternative. Dark leafy vegetables, sweet potatoes, carrots, and pumpkin contain beta-carotene, zeaxanthin, and lutein. These elements protect your eyes from being damaged by the sun.

Try to use your computer as little as possible. Of course, it's easier said than done if your work is tightly connected to this device. Even so, there are some ways to reduce the negative impact of staring at the computer screen all day long. Implement a 20-20-20 rule to your working routine. According to this rule, you should look at something situated 20 feet away from you for 20 seconds every 20 minutes. Don't forget to blink, this way you'll produce tears. They're necessary to refresh and moisten your eyes. Make the font size larger and the screen brighter and more contrast. This will help you to read and browse easier. Your monitor should be directly in front of you. Its screen is to be located a bit below your eye level.

Try near and far focusing exercise to significantly strengthen your eye muscles.You can do this exercise in a sitting or standing position, it doesn't matter. Choose an object 10-20 feet away from you and focus on it. Stay like this for 10-15 seconds. Then refocus your eyes on your thumb that is 10 inches away from your face. Stay concentrated for 10-15 seconds.