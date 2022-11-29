Yet Another Potato 🥔 & Broccoli 🥦 Harvest!

It's the penultimate (second to last) day of November, so I thought I'd see how my second batch of potatoes did (spoiler alert!: Fantastically! 🤩) I also did an early, first harvest of broccoli since the warm weather caused one head to bolt. It's okay; the blossoms are edible. Plus, more dried fruits: this time, mikan oranges & more persimmons.😋🤩👍🏾 "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

