Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 306 - Deadly Heretics!
channel image
Darkness Is Falling
13 Subscribers
42 views
Published Yesterday

Calvin and Luther were born Roman Catholics and died Roman Catholics because they NEVER preached the TRUE GOSPEL of Jesus Christ according to John 3:5-6 and Acts 2:38-40. They were NOT BORN AGAIN according to the TRUTH of the scripture NOT only by their own confession and writing but also by the historical record of their lives.


Martin Luther and Jean Calvin are NOT HEROES of Bible Faith!


Protestantism is a religion based on primarily Augustinian doctrines, which are NOT Biblical.


The Reformation never reformed anything. Roman Catholic politics and religion were merely INSERTED SECRETLY or TRANSFERRED OPENLY into the new Protestant religion with various modifications.


We ended up with 2 NEW Augustinian clone religions, Lutheranism and Calvinism making 3 together with their mother Roman Catholicism. These 2 new clones would then ultimately divide into 30.000 + new Augustinian clone denominations due to DISAGREEMENTS over mostly FALSE DOCTRINES.

Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 318 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 6 Pages 318 Videos

https://newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling

Keywords
sciencebibleeducationreligionculturerevelationromejesuitvaticanshadowempiredarknessisfallingwilliammbootthejesuitmilitaryorderofrome

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket