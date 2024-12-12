BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Prophetic Revelation: Daystar and David, a House Divided and a Family War
Ark of Grace Ministries
Ark of Grace Ministries
More prophetic revelations are being reveled regarding a connection between Daystar and David. Amanda shares how the situation with David and his house are playing out today. And stay to the end to help us welcome the GiveADerm ladies! They have some important puppy and product updates! Tune in December 11 at 5pm ET.


Amanda Grace is thrilled to announce the release of her debut book, The Revelationary War. Pre-order your copy here: https://buff.ly/4fnuDd7


Music Copyright References:

-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5

-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5

-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ

-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle

-105166597-Believe in You (Inspirational And Uplifting)- P5 by DivaProductionMusic

Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221

Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023

Website: https://arkofgrace.org

Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests

Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate

Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners


🖥 Follow Amanda Grace: 👇

YOUTUBE @ArkOfGraceMinistries

Rumble @ArkOfGraceMinistries

X/Twitter @AmandaGrace_AOG

Facebook @ArkOfGraceMinistry

Instagram @ArkOfGrace88

TIK TOK @arkofgraceministries

TELEGRAM @arkofgraceministries

Truth @ArkOfGraceMinistries

Keywords
prophecyamanda graceark of grace ministries
