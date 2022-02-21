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Australia's Parliament Laughs At The Use Of Energy Weapons On Protesters
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282 views • February 21, 2022
The Australian people will be laughing at their hangings for treason before this is over...
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I6p2VASsk6ZZ/
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if you want to know more about the ChildRescue911 Project or to donate to the cause.
Science and Conspiracy Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I6p2VASsk6ZZ/
https://RedPilledPortal.com - Coming Soon
https://RedPilledNews.com - Coming Soon
Red Pill Research App - Coming Soon
ChildRescue911 Website/App - Coming Soon
Send me an email at [email protected]
if you want to know more about the ChildRescue911 Project or to donate to the cause.
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