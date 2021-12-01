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FULL SHOW: New Details Of Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Should Anger And Horrify Every American
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50 views • December 01, 2021
More developments in the Maxwell case as now Donald Trump has been roped into the Epstein/Maxwell circle. Despite this, the mainstream media still won’t cover the case. Owen Shroyer explains how the mainstream media is responsible for mass crime and bloodshed in the United States Of America but will continue to act with impunity, as they instigate violent fatal events. Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg embarrass themselves on national TV. Meanwhile, the Covid “vaccines” they have been promoting, not only have 0% effectiveness, they also alter your DNA.
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