The Silent War Ep. 6101: Covid Minaj'erie. Nicki Minaj v The New World Order, Durham Indictment!

In this episode of The Silent War-FDA Panel Rejects Broad Pfizer Booster JabsNicki Minaj Fans Protest Outside CDC HQ.The recent Indictment Shows that John Durham Is Going After More People than Michael Sussmann.A grand jury has indicted Michael Sussmann, the Clinton lawyer accused of making false statements during the 2016 presidential campaign to slander then-candidate Donald Trump in the final months of the election.New Missouri COVID Whistleblower: HOSPITALS are LYING to the public about COVID… and I CAN PROVE IT.US-Mexico Border Arrests Top 200,000 For Second Straight Month."Break the Fake News"All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat