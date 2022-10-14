© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
137 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - A Time Of Trouble Up Ahead, Are We On The Brink?
In Episode 137 we discuss some of the issues that are coming to fruition currently that are pointing toward the fulfilment of prophecy regarding the abomination of desolation. By putting these issues and events into perspective with bible prophecy, can we see the possibility of a time of trouble that is looming? Are we actually on the brink of it?