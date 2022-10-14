137 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - A Time Of Trouble Up Ahead, Are We On The Brink?





In Episode 137 we discuss some of the issues that are coming to fruition currently that are pointing toward the fulfilment of prophecy regarding the abomination of desolation. By putting these issues and events into perspective with bible prophecy, can we see the possibility of a time of trouble that is looming? Are we actually on the brink of it?

