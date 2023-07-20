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CIA BRAINWASHING AMERICANS WITH JEFF DORNIK
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51 views • July 20, 2023

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


July 19, 2023


Jeff Dornick is writing a book on how the CIA intentionally infiltrated themselves into cults like Heaven’s Gate, Charles Manson and Jim Jones to influence and study mass mind control. He also explains how they are using these same techniques and tactics to essentially brainwash millions of Americans through the mainstream media, education system and social media. Go to JeffDornik.com to learn more and pre-order his new book.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v30zz0s-live-9pm-cia-brainwashing-americans-with-jeff-dornik.html


Keywords
social mediaciamainstream mediaamericansbrainwashingcultscharles mansonjim jonesmass mind controleducation systemteddy danielsin the trenchesjeff dornickintentionally infiltratedheavens gate
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