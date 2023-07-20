Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CIA BRAINWASHING AMERICANS WITH JEFF DORNIK
channel image
High Hopes
2650 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
37 views
Published Thursday

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


July 19, 2023


Jeff Dornick is writing a book on how the CIA intentionally infiltrated themselves into cults like Heaven’s Gate, Charles Manson and Jim Jones to influence and study mass mind control. He also explains how they are using these same techniques and tactics to essentially brainwash millions of Americans through the mainstream media, education system and social media. Go to JeffDornik.com to learn more and pre-order his new book.


SPONSORS

Get the best survival food in the world to help you and your family survive the final famine. This is a real threat that has even been reported by the main stream media https://thelastfamine.com/now


From spy balloons to saber rattling, does China hold a deadly secret that would cripple our country beyond recognition? America's biggest threat in 2023. This documentary https://darkagedefense.com/teddy exposes the truth!


If your retirement funds are worth 3-4 times less than a year ago, Try Goldco, They switch 401ks to metals with no penalty.

Use this number, Tell them Teddy Daniels Sent you, and get up to $10k in Free Silver!

CALL: 855-756-2296 or go to link

https://goldco.com/trenches


MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY:

https://www.mypillow.com/

General Manufacturing TEDDY-15:

https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/

If you like the shirt Teddy wore in the episode, find it here- https://www.teddydaniels.tv/shop


FOLLOW:

https://teddydaniels.tv/

https://gab.com/teddydanielspa

https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v30zz0s-live-9pm-cia-brainwashing-americans-with-jeff-dornik.html


Keywords
social mediaciamainstream mediaamericansbrainwashingcultscharles mansonjim jonesmass mind controleducation systemteddy danielsin the trenchesjeff dornickintentionally infiltratedheavens gate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket