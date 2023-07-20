In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





July 19, 2023





Jeff Dornick is writing a book on how the CIA intentionally infiltrated themselves into cults like Heaven’s Gate, Charles Manson and Jim Jones to influence and study mass mind control. He also explains how they are using these same techniques and tactics to essentially brainwash millions of Americans through the mainstream media, education system and social media. Go to JeffDornik.com to learn more and pre-order his new book.





SPONSORS

Get the best survival food in the world to help you and your family survive the final famine. This is a real threat that has even been reported by the main stream media https://thelastfamine.com/now





From spy balloons to saber rattling, does China hold a deadly secret that would cripple our country beyond recognition? America's biggest threat in 2023. This documentary https://darkagedefense.com/teddy exposes the truth!





If your retirement funds are worth 3-4 times less than a year ago, Try Goldco, They switch 401ks to metals with no penalty.

Use this number, Tell them Teddy Daniels Sent you, and get up to $10k in Free Silver!

CALL: 855-756-2296 or go to link

https://goldco.com/trenches





MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY:

https://www.mypillow.com/

General Manufacturing TEDDY-15:

https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/

If you like the shirt Teddy wore in the episode, find it here- https://www.teddydaniels.tv/shop





FOLLOW:

https://teddydaniels.tv/

https://gab.com/teddydanielspa

https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v30zz0s-live-9pm-cia-brainwashing-americans-with-jeff-dornik.html



