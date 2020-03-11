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Light Language Activation for Navigating Transformation - The Cosmic Wave Event
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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20 views • March 11, 2020
For those of you who missed The Cosmic Wave Event here in Sedona, Arizona this past December....you can now watch the playback of my full presentation. My talk was about metamorphosis and the transformation that we are all traversing...and I transmit some awesome Light Language Activation to assist you all from Arcturus, Andromeda, Pleiades, and my own Mother Tongue. Enjoy the insights, and galactic blessings to all. To learn more about my sessions, products, and services, please visit: https://www.lightstarcreations.com/
Donate to Lightstar's Channel:
https://paypal.me/lightstarcreations
Many thanks to Suzanne Ross with SuperNatural Adventures for putting on this fabulous event. You can view all the other speaker's presentations, and much more, on her YouTube Channel page at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOrYqt7DgcrPV_hl2BUWxEw/videos
Keywords
lightstarlanguage of lightlanguage of light activationlanguage of light transmissionlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionarcturian starseedreligion and spiritualityculture and lifelightstar light languagepeople and blogslyran starseedsirian starseedandromedan starseedcosmic wavesedona cosmic wavecosmic wave event
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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