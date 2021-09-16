KILLER VACCINES for YOU and YOUR PETS: cdc, fda, w.h.o. & the vaccines companies in BED TOGETHER

Many people around the world have been fooled by their country's corrupt leaders like Trudeau, Biden, and Boris plus their own crooked doctors, into believing that Vaccines are safe and effective.

What they citizens don't know is that most vaccines even those who have been approved by the corrupt FDA, are unsafe and very dangerous.

Today, we see most of the Mainstream Media that is owned and controlled by the Vaccine company bosses...report lies on their Fake New Channels to fool citizens into believing that the vaccines are good for you.

Always record the activities and facial expressions and the speech of your children and pets before you take them into get their vaccine. The serious and deadly vaccine side effect may not happen right away as vaccines were created to slow kill the patient. Many deadly side effects may not happen for days, weeks and even months after a vaccine.

If a healthy child with no disease or other medical complication, suddenly drops dead after getting their vaccine, please look into it. Same with your pets, most pets fed raw diets with little or not processed foods live healthy, longer lives, except when vaccines are involved.

Most human babies are born healthy unless their mother took vaccines recommended by their corrupt doctor during the pregnancy. If a pregnant woman has been vaccinated while she was carrying baby, they baby may be born underweight, stillborn or born with mutations.

Doctors use to warn women to never get any vaccine during pregnancy, but for some reason they started tell pregnant moms that a brain damaging vaccine is now okay into her own body. $$$

As you can see in this video, the CDC lady flatly smirks and laughs as the caring veterinarian poses all the evidence to her of vaccines causing pet deaths. She looks like she gives not a hoot about the animals but only care about how much $$$ the vaccines are making for her masters.

Beware that at present time, most world leaders got together ( the famous Oprah is also included ) and decided to kill off world citizens using vaccines ( THE PURGE ) with any tool and lie they find fit. A Mock Pandemic was even created to show how the world elite globalists were to convince world citizens to take their deadly doses of covid19 vaccines funded by Bill Gates, after Dr Fauci and the CDC funded the Lab in Wuhan, China to do GAIN OF FUNCTION experiments on BATS to make the virus more contagious to humans.

Beware that children going to schools in Democrat run states will be injected at school with the covid19 vaccines without the need of parental consent. The evil SENATOR DR PAN told parents in the early days that YES, medical and religions exemptions were allowed but afterwards he flipped and ran away from parents who did not want the dangerous vaccine chemicals in their school aged kids. HE RAN...someone with something to hide run away from parents with legit questions...the Vaccines are Poisonous.

Like your pets, these vaccines will give the patient blood cancers like Leukemia and Lymphoma plus serious autoimmune disease and anaphylactic reations to food and brain damage including seizures.

Teach you kids how to refuse or even run away from the school nurses who are trying to jab them without parent consent.

Know who you are dealing with...Trudeau and Biden are not only under the control of the Communist inside China but also the pedophile Globalists that control Bill Gates, George Soros, Dr Fauci and Dr Bonnie Henry.

At the top of the pyramid, those who gave orders to terminate the world populations down to 500,000,000 are the Queen of England ( Royal Family ), the pedophiles in the VATICAN and the criminal elites in the City of London within London.

Remember that if you family or pet dies after a vaccine, it's very difficult to get compensation.

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