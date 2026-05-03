Prophetic Dream: Bombs Drop During Holiday Meal. War Planes Shoot Each Other In US Airspace

In February 2026 I had a dream. I was coming out of an apartment. I don’t know what I was doing there because I live in a house. I was walking along a corridor. I walked back because I had forgotten something, and as I was walking back, I happened to see an open apartment.





I walked in and saw people gathered, as in a gathering, cooking batches of food. I saw women in the kitchen cooking, men and women chit-chatting. I saw rows of tables filled with food. I had the sense there were still people to get there to eat.





I then proceeded outside. When I got outside, I saw everyone out and about—kids playing, grandpas with grandkids, fathers and mothers with strollers, young teens out and about, some walking their dogs. It was a normal day.





I proceeded to walk. I did not go far. As I was walking, I heard what sounded like fireworks. I kept walking and did not pay much attention.





Then I proceeded and heard more. This time, I and other men walking, and people, looked up. I saw a plane firing and flares. I could feel them as fire came out from jets firing. I looked again and kept looking another way. I saw another plane coming from the opposite side. I looked both ways—they were now firing at opposing jets, exchanging fire.





Then all people saw, because it got intense. The whole sky filled with war jets firing at each other. I saw everyone running, screaming—chaos. I stood there just watching all the chaos, people running, looking to hide.





Then I saw big war missiles everywhere, falling from the sky onto the earth. I saw one drop right beside me. I heard a clock go off as soon as it hit the ground say, “30 seconds before it goes off.” As soon as I heard this, someone pulled me away from the missile that was about to detonate. I did not see who, but they pulled me to safety.





I headed back into a dilapidated apartment building. It looked like a war zone outside. I went through the door I had come out of, only to see that the stairs that led to the apartment I was in were no longer there—they had caved in.





Then I headed straight down the hall, past the apartment I mentioned earlier where there were people dressed in church attire. As I kept walking, I saw a long line of people gathered at this apartment door. I went in. These people had tables of food prepared. They were handing them out to everyone that had formed a line outside their apartment, even inviting them to come in and partake of their feast.





And that’s it. My dream ended because I woke up in panic, grasping for air. I was shaken from what I had just seen. It looked like World War 3. People did not expect this—it came to all without warning.





#PropheticDream

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#SavingHealthMinistries "





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