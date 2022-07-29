X22 REPORT Ep. 2837b - What Storm Mr. President? You’ll Find Out. Message Received, Storm Coming

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical Ep. 2837b - July 29, 2022

What Storm Mr. President? You’ll Find Out. Message Received, Storm Coming

The [DS] has no place to hide. The propaganda narrative has failed, they are censoring more and more people and words. The people of this country are seeing this very clearly. The people are reaching the precipice with these tyrants and now its time to take back the country. The Biden's, Clinton's, Obama's and the puppet masters are being exposed to the public. This is no longer the calm before the storm, the storm is coming and it's going to be biblical.



All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





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