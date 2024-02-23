Create New Account
J6 'Bomber' Case: Que Mala?
Son of the Republic
Published 21 hours ago

READ:

Why Was Kamala Harris At The DNC, Not The Capitol, On January 6?

RNC Security Officer Who Was First Responder To Jan 6 Pipe Bomb Says Official Story ‘Makes No Sense Whatsoever’


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 23 February 2024

https://rumble.com/v4f7zl0-another-cyberattack-was-this-video-a-warning-ep.-2194-02232024.html

false flaghoaxtreasoncover-updeep statedan bonginoconspiracymagacoupinfiltrationinside jobluke rosiakplausible deniabilityagent provocateurentrapmentjanuary 6january 6thjan 6thjan 6insurrection daycompartmentalizationj6fedsurrectionsteve bakerorchestrated event

