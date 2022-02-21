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EP 2823 6PM YOUTUBE TYRANNY CEO WOJCICKI CALLS FOR GOVERNMENT CONTROL OF ONLINE SPEECH
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0 view • February 21, 2022
EP 2823-6PM YOUTUBE TYRANNY!  CEO WOJCICKI  CALLS FOR GOVERNMENT CONTROL OF ONLINE SPEECH  
She runs YouTube and hates conservative speech.  Susan Wojcicki: Our recommendations for governments who want to have more control over online speech is to pass laws to have that very cleanly and clearly define such that we can implement it. There are times we see the laws being implemented or being suggested that they are not very clean or possible for us to cleanly interpret them. And we’ve also seen laws just passed for the internet as opposed to for all speech. And I do think that’s a dangerous area when we start to get in and say oh sure you can say something like this for a magazine or on TV but you can’t say it on the internet.
 
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Nathan Pawlowski is the son of Arthur Pawlowski https://firebrandaction.com/artur-pawlowski-updates
Keith Lambert Businessman and entrepreneur https://nefortrump.com/

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