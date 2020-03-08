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Globalizing Thievery. Interview with Catherine Austin Fitts.
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294 views • March 08, 2020
Recorded November 7, 2018, Richard Dolan interviews Catherine Austin Fitts. This is a fascinating and extremely clear discussion of the nature of the $21 trillion of "unaccounted discrepancies" in the Pentagon and HUD budgets from 1998 to 2015. Catherine argues that the fundamentals in how we look at the U.S. federal budget and spending is completely wrong, and our society is bleeding money on a daily basis to fund unaccountable programs that do not benefit the people.
Catherine Austin Fitts is one of the world's leading experts in "black budget economics," and has been investigating U.S. federal government financial discrepancies totaling in the trillions of dollars. She was Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 1989 to 1993, and is an investment analyst and advisor. She has authored many articles on financial fraud, missing money, and the structure of power in our world. See her websites at:
https://home.solari.com/
https://missingmoney.solari.com/
Catherine Austin Fitts is one of the world's leading experts in "black budget economics," and has been investigating U.S. federal government financial discrepancies totaling in the trillions of dollars. She was Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 1989 to 1993, and is an investment analyst and advisor. She has authored many articles on financial fraud, missing money, and the structure of power in our world. See her websites at:
https://home.solari.com/
https://missingmoney.solari.com/
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