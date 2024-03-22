Create New Account
I've Been Loving You Too Long
Morris P Rainville
2 Subscribers
11 views
Published Yesterday

Hope you like my rendition of this classic Otis Redding song from 1965. I've loved it since then and I finally recorded it.

Keywords
musicbluesmorris p rainvilleotis redding cover

