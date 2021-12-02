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Proverbs Teach You Justice - Proverbs 2:9 (NIV)
9 Then you will understand what is right and just
and fair—every good path.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Proverbs must be studied in order
to find and follow the narrow path.
https://pc1.tiny.us/bdfrsh59
#understand #right #just #fair #every_good_path #good_path #path