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Klaus Schwab Calling For "Immunization Of The Internet"-To Enforce Checking And Possibly Censoring
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353 views • January 02, 2022
Klaus Schwab Director of the World Economic Forum is now calling for "immunization of the Internet". In other words, he asks that it be checked and possibly censored. The creeping dictatorship of now unpopular elites is now evident. Only with force and deception can they maintain power.
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