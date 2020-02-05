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Destroy your Pimples, Acne, Stretch Marks, Scars & Burns With Amazing Indian Remedy
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64 views • February 05, 2020
No more pimples, acne, stretch marks, scars & burns with this amazing magical Aloe Vera oil.
Prepare this precious Aloe Vera oil at home and store it in a container. Aloe Vera oil will help to rejuvenate your skin as both the ingredients have amazing nutrients for healthy skin.
Ingredients:
Aloe Vera: 1 inch leave piece
Coconut oil: One Cup
Method
1.Take a clean steel pan and pour coconut oil into it.
2.Add aloeVera leaf pieces into the oil.
3.Heat the oil at low flame for 5-10 minutes.
4.Remove the pan and let it cool.
5.Pour the oil along with dipped AloeVera pieces in a clean jar and apply the oil on your skin twice or thrice a week for clear skin.
6.This oil can effectively heal burnt skin, pimples, acne, & scars plus stretch marks
Prepare this precious Aloe Vera oil at home and store it in a container. Aloe Vera oil will help to rejuvenate your skin as both the ingredients have amazing nutrients for healthy skin.
Ingredients:
Aloe Vera: 1 inch leave piece
Coconut oil: One Cup
Method
1.Take a clean steel pan and pour coconut oil into it.
2.Add aloeVera leaf pieces into the oil.
3.Heat the oil at low flame for 5-10 minutes.
4.Remove the pan and let it cool.
5.Pour the oil along with dipped AloeVera pieces in a clean jar and apply the oil on your skin twice or thrice a week for clear skin.
6.This oil can effectively heal burnt skin, pimples, acne, & scars plus stretch marks
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